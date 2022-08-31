Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK could be facing a cyclone this week with heavy rain, thunderstorms and hail, as low pressure is predicted by the Met Office.

The final days of meteorological summer are set to bring nice weather with few chances of rain across the UK, but autumn is looking to start off with some real weather changes over the weekend.

The jet stream is looking to bring a wave of low pressure over the UK from Friday, with at least two low pressure centres, synonymously called cyclones, bringing heavy rain, hail and thunderstorms to our shores.

The Met Office forecast for the final week of meteorological summer reads:

Today:

Fine and dry with sunny spells for most areas, though parts of northern and eastern England may catch occasional showers. Breezy in the south and most areas warmer than today.

Tonight:

Most areas dry with long clear periods. A few mist or fog patches, most likely over parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England. Breezy in the south.

Thursday:

Many areas dry and sunny, though some northern and eastern areas likely to see more in the way of cloud and a few showers.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Rather cloudy Friday with scattered showers into the northwest and far south. Showers or periods of rain more widely over the weekend, occasionally heavy and thundery. Windy in the north.

The Met Office long range weather forecast for Sunday, 4 September to Tuesday, 13 September says: “The start of this period is expected to bring areas of thick cloud and heavy or thundery periods of rain or showers to many places. Any periods of rain could be longer spells than recently experienced.

“Strong winds are also likely in places, perhaps with a risk of gales too. Temperatures are expected to be around average but could be variable, especially under longer spells of rain where it may be cooler, or in any sunshine which will feel warmer.