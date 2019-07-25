15 of the best photographs across Leeds during the heatwave Leeds saw temperatures reach the 30s today and many of us flocked outside to soak up the unusually scorching weather. Here are 15 of the best photographs from across Leeds during the heatwave. 1. Hottest day of the year Soaking up the sun on the hottest day of the year in the pop-up park on Cookridge street in Leeds. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Hottest day of the year Soaking up the sun at lunchtime on the hottest day of the year in Mandela gardens jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Hottest day of the year Bronte, a five-year-old shire horse for WYP having a drink to cool down. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Hottest day of the year Sergeant Annette Twigg and PC Jen Johnson from West Yorkshire Police cool off Bronte, a five-year-old shire horse. 0 Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4