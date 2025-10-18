A team of ghost hunters heard a ghost cat hissing and children’s voices during a night at one of Leeds most haunted buildings.

Tony Ferguson, along with Lindsay from Exploring the Afterlife and Simon from GS Simon Exploring with Ghosts, set up cameras at the Priests Cottage in Armley, Leeds.

Officially the former Primitive Methodist Chapel, the red-brick landmark has been long associated with community, commerce, and now, the paranormal. Layers of religious, social, and commercial use have left behind stories, legends, and perhaps, lost souls.

Tony explains they got more than they bargained for.

He said: “We set up several locked off cameras whilst investigating and remained in the rooms together whilst calling out, asking questions, hoping to get responses

“We captured a male disembodied voice on many occasions, which was captured on the audio of our camera and was also heard by us to the naked ear.

Ghosthunters at the former Priest's Cottage in Armley, Leeds | Tony Ferguson

“We spent some time in what is known as the children's room and heard many unexplained bangs and what sounded like someone moving around, yet we were all sitting down at the time. We couldn't find a source for the banging noises that were in the room with us.

“We then ventured downstairs into the living room and the same thing happened again, there were banging noises on command when we were asking for this to happen and this does not usually happen to us on investigations as such especially on command, we can usually rule out a lot of noises to the buildings themselves. The banging noises could have come from the adjoining building but on checking the building is detached and there is an alleyway between them which is inaccessible.”

He explained that ghosthunter Lindsay then started to be allergic to what seemed to be a ghost cat.

“We caught what sounded like a cat hissing, strangely enough just before this Lindsay started rubbing her eyes and said that she usually feels like this when cats are around as she is allergic to them. Whilst setting up earlier in the evening we could hear children's voices and then again throughout the investigation.”

“What we really liked about this venue and the team of girls FX Paranormal that run it is it is non profit making and all monies made from events held there, they put back into the local community to help local people.

“This is a place well worth a visit whether you are a believer, sceptic or non believer as there is a lot going on there. We would love to return in the near future to investigate further and hope to return soon to see what we can document.”

