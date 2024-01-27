There's little better than an entire day of drinking with friends, when work feels miles away and the weekend seems endless.

And with the plethora of bars and pubs in Leeds, it's difficult to go wrong when searching for the perfect venue. But putting together a route for a pub crawl can be taxing, with a number of factors to consider - including distance, atmosphere and cost.

That's why we asked an AI chatbot to come up with the perfect tour of Leeds' watering holes. From historic boozers to chic new bars, this crawl is nothing if not varied.

It's also markedly different from the more famous pub crawl the Otley Run, which sees students donning fancy dress costumes and calling on a number of (insanely busy) pubs.

This route provides an alternative, taking in more upmarket venues and showcasing rooftop terraces, live music - and even food. The Yorkshire Evening Post has put the pubs in order of distance to ensure convenience.

Here's the route that ChatGPT generated for the ideal pub crawl through Leeds -

1 . The Adelphi Starting at this Victorian tavern just south of the city centre, ChatGPT says it "offers a great selection of craft beer and ciders". It recommends trying a craft beer from a local brewery, adding: "Leeds has a thriving craft beer scene, and the staff can recommend something new and exciting." Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . SALT Calls Landing Crossing the river for the second venue, the AI chatbot describes SALT Calls Landing's "laid back atmosphere" a a "great place to unwind with friends". Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . Whitelock's Ale House It's the first of two historic venues next. Whitelock's Ale House is the oldest pub in Leeds, first founded in 1715 as The Turk's Head before being taken over by the Whitelock family in the 1880s. ChatGPT said: "It has a cozy, traditional atmosphere with exposed beams and a wide selection of ales." It recommended ordering a cask ale that "showcases the region's brewing heritage". Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

4 . The Angel Inn Very close by is the Angel Inn, which ChatGPT said "exudes character with its wooden beams and traditional decor". It's recommendation? "Embrace the classic pub setting with a pint of well-kept ale. The Angel Inn often features a selection of local ales, providing a taste of Leeds' brewing heritage." Photo: National World Photo Sales

5 . Headrow House Headrow House is the next stop as the evening draws in. It's a "multifaceted venue with a beer hall, cocktail bar, and event space", with its star attraction being a "rooftop terrace offers stunning views of the city". ChatGPT added: "The rooftop is a fantastic place to savor your drink while taking in the scenery." Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

6 . North Bar North Bar, in New Briggate, is the next stop. ChatGPT said: "Ask the staff for their beer recommendations, or try one of their rotating guest ales. The selection is ever-changing, ensuring a new experience each visit." Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales