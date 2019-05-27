Watch the bizarre moment a Yorkshireman tries to break a beer bottle over his head for a bet - and fails

The above video shows the moment a daredevil man tried to break a beer bottle on his forehead - and spectacularly fails.

Michael Sawyer, 55, was dared to smash the Budweiser bottle over his head for £20 by pal Gordon Taylor, 59.

A friend said that Michael is a bit of a daredevil, and once ate a whole jar of pickled eggs (Photo: SWNS)

The video, filmed by Gordon (a minibus driver) shows the West Yorkshire cab driver brace himself for the moment the lager bottle shatters on his forehead. After a few deep breaths, Michael bashes the glass bottle against his head.

It fails to break, and Michael rubs his head and goes bright red in the face after a loud thud and a roar of laughter from 40 onlookers are heard.

'A bit of a daredevil'

Best mate of 20 years, Gordon, said he and four other friends met up for their usual sesh on Wednesday evening.

He randomly dared Michael after the cabbie finished his bottle of Bud, and apparently said, "I bet you can't break this over your head for 20 quid".

Michael, according to Gordon, said, "It's easy" - before failing.

Gordon said that Michael is a bit of a daredevil, and once ate a whole jar of pickled eggs - 20 in total - in similar dare for £20 back in 2012.

Raising money for charity

Michael plans to raise money for Air Ambulances UK next week by drinking nine pints of lager and eating nine pork pies - rounded off by a pint of lemonade - in an hour. He's apparently not allowed to throw up, either.

Gordon said he thinks it's "ironic" that Michael's raising money for the emergency service, because "he'll need an ambulance by the end of that".