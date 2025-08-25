This is the moment a cheeky seagull snatches a chicken ornament from a woman’s windowsill in a Yorkshire seaside town.

The seagull, nicknamed Steven, was captured in the act by shocked homeowner Dawn Humphrey, 61, on Saturday August 16.

The careworker, from Scarborough, North Yorks., said: “We used to put a little bit of seed on the windowsill for the crows and stuff, and then the seagull started coming. Now it keeps pecking on the window – my dog Lucy keeps barking at it. It’s like chaos when it comes knocking on the window.” The bird had previously stolen and eaten a sausage which were left on the side near a window which was open due to the hot weather.

Dawn is no stranger to seagulls – having previously been the victim of an attack in Scarborough town centre. She said: “In town I bought a sausage roll from Cooplands and one came from behind me with no warning and just pinched my sausage roll - £1.50 worth.”

Scarborough has gained a reputation for increasing gull attacks as urban populations of the birds rise. North Yorkshire Council has even set up a dedicated online portal for residents to report 'gull conflicts' - with over 200 reports since 2021.

Dawn was left shocked when another brazen bird put his head through the open window of her home to steal a £15 tin chicken ornament which was bought for her as a gift by her son.

She added: “This one, we hear a noise on the roof – whether it’s been on the roof a while and it’s just coming back, but they know to come back wanting more food. People can be cruel to them – we’re not cruel to them. It’s not doing any harm really, apart from my little chicken.”

She added: “We were laughing because we couldn’t believe it. I just couldn’t believe it when it came back later as well to drag it about. Then it came back a third time and picked it up and it rolled down on to the floor below. I think it’s quite funny, if you watch seagulls sometimes they do do some funny stuff.”