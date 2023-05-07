Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Warren Taylor missing: Leeds police launch urgent appeal to find 15-year-old boy who could be in Batley

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a teenager who is missing from Leeds.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 7th May 2023

Warren Taylor, 15, was reported missing on Friday (May 5). Officers believe he could be wearing a dark blue jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers. He is known to frequent the Batley area and there are concerns for his welfare.

Police have launched an appeal to the public to help locate Warren. Anyone with information on Warren’s whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or via the Live Chat facility, quoting log number 1362 of May 5.

Warren Taylor, 15, is missing from Leeds (Photo: WYP)Warren Taylor, 15, is missing from Leeds (Photo: WYP)
Warren Taylor, 15, is missing from Leeds (Photo: WYP)
