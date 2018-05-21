Warning after make up mirror reflecting sunlight causes major fire in Otley

A warning has been issued after a bedroom in a West Yorkshire property was torched by fire due to a poorly placed mirror.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service has issued a safety message after dealing with an incident where a miniature vanity mirror was placed on a chest of drawers beside a window.

The mirror which started the fire. Photo: West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service

The sunlight which shone onto the mirror then reflected onto the wood, starting a fire which torched the whole room - as seen in these photos.

The incident, which happened in Otley on May 13, led to West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service's Fire Investigation team to tweet: "Fire started by reflected sunlight. Be careful where you put that mirror!"

A similar incident happened in Essex last week. As reported by The Telegraph, a make up mirror reflecting sunlight caused a £1.5million house to burn down.

Fire investigation officer, Lee Palfreyman, said: "We believe that the fire started after the sunlight refracted through a window, onto a mirror and back onto curtains or wallpaper.

"The fire quickly spread after flames came out of the window and back into the roof.

"This is the second incident of this nature we've seen this year, and they show how powerful the sun can be.

"To avoid this kind of incident keep mirrors and crystal or glass objects away from windows and direct sunlight."

Where are your mirrors? Might be worth checking when you get home - especially as it's going to be hot this weekend.