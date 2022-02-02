Wanted appeal: Police keen to trace John Walshaw
Police are wanting to speak with a man following a series of thefts from motor vehicles and burglaries around Kirklees over the last few weeks.
John Walshaw is known to reside in Dewsbury.
He is described as being about 5ft 9ins tall and of medium build.
Enquiries are ongoing to locate the 35-year-old and police say if anyone has information that will assist then please contact Kirklees District CID on 101, or use the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.
