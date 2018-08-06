Walk under the stars to raise cash for Leeds hospice

Have your say

People will walk under the stars to remember loved ones and raise thousands of pounds for a hospice.

A Starlight Hike event will be held as part of celebrations to mark the 40th anniversary of Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in Leeds.

The event on Saturday, October 20, aims to raise £20,000 towards the cost of running the hospice, on Grove Road, Headingley.

After arriving for a warm-up, hikers will set off at 7pm for a 5k or 10k route.

Michelle Darbyshire, fundraiser at Wheatfields hospice, said: “The Starlight Hike offers a buzzing atmosphere where people can walk together to remember loved ones or simply have fun with friends and families while supporting local hospice care. It’s a fun way of getting family, friends and colleagues together.”

To register to take part in the event visit www.sueryder.org/WheatfieldsSLH or call 0113 203 3377.