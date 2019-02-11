Wakefield shopping centre insists security will be stepped up

Managers at Wakefield’s The Ridings Shopping Centre have insisted the venue will step up its security, once its opening hours are extended late into the night.

The comments follow concerns were raised by local councillors about the prospect of anti-social behaviour in the surrounding area when it closes later, to accommodate a new cinema, from May.

Labour councillors Olivia Rowley and Ros Lund, who represent Wakefield East, have both objected to the Keg and Kitchen restaurant’s plans to serve alcohol for longer. The diner, which opened in The Ridings before Christmas, has asked for permission to sell booze between 9am and 11pm for seven days a week.

Permission will either be granted or rejected at a licensing hearing on Tuesday.

But in her comments on the application, Coun Rowley said she was also concerned about the impact the cinema’s opening would have. In response to the comments, centre manager Lee Appleton said the restaurant and cinema were aimed at a family audience.