Wakefield Road Rothwell: Two people rushed to hospital after three-car crash in Leeds
Two people have been taken to hospital after a three-car crash in Leeds.
The collision, in Rothwell, was reported shortly after 7am this morning (May 18).
It happened at the junction of Pennington Lane and Wakefield Road.
Police, fire and ambulance crews were sent to the scene.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Two people were taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life threatening.”
