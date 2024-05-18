Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two people have been taken to hospital after a three-car crash in Leeds.

The collision, in Rothwell, was reported shortly after 7am this morning (May 18).

A three-car crash was reported at the junction of Pennington Lane and Wakefield Road, Rothwell, shortly after 7am on May 18. Photo: Google.

It happened at the junction of Pennington Lane and Wakefield Road.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were sent to the scene.