Police are now appealing for witnesses after the crash in Grange Moor yesterday (March 22).

Officers were called to Wakefield Road at 5.23pm to reports of a collision involving a bronze BMW motorcycle and a single decker bus.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with significant injuries.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who has witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it. Anyone who was in the area who has a dashcam fitted is also asked to check whether they have captured any relevant footage.

