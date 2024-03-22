Wakefield Road, Grange Moor: Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after crash with bus
Police are now appealing for witnesses after the crash in Grange Moor yesterday (March 22).
Officers were called to Wakefield Road at 5.23pm to reports of a collision involving a bronze BMW motorcycle and a single decker bus.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with significant injuries.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who has witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it. Anyone who was in the area who has a dashcam fitted is also asked to check whether they have captured any relevant footage.
Information can be provided to the Roads Policing Unit by using Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1316 of 21 March.
