Wakefield Road: Child taken to hospital with head injury after crash near school - road closed
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A child suffered a head injury after a crash near a school in Wakefield, police have confirmed.
The incident, that was reported shortly before 8.30am this morning (September 25), happened on Wakefield Road near to Horbury Academy.
West Yorkshire Police said that the girl has been taken to hospital for further tests, although her condition is not believed to be serious.
The road was closed by officers this morning, but has since reopened.
Horbury Academy has been asked to comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.