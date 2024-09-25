Wakefield Road: Child taken to hospital with head injury after crash near school - road closed

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 25th Sep 2024, 11:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A child suffered a head injury after a crash near a school in Wakefield, police have confirmed.

The incident, that was reported shortly before 8.30am this morning (September 25), happened on Wakefield Road near to Horbury Academy.

A child was taken to hospital after a crash near Horbury Academy, on Wakefield Road, Wakefield, on September 25.A child was taken to hospital after a crash near Horbury Academy, on Wakefield Road, Wakefield, on September 25.
A child was taken to hospital after a crash near Horbury Academy, on Wakefield Road, Wakefield, on September 25. | Google/National World

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Police said that the girl has been taken to hospital for further tests, although her condition is not believed to be serious.

The road was closed by officers this morning, but has since reopened.

Horbury Academy has been asked to comment.

Related topics:Wakefield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.