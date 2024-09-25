Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A child suffered a head injury after a crash near a school in Wakefield, police have confirmed.

The incident, that was reported shortly before 8.30am this morning (September 25), happened on Wakefield Road near to Horbury Academy.

A child was taken to hospital after a crash near Horbury Academy, on Wakefield Road, Wakefield, on September 25. | Google/National World

West Yorkshire Police said that the girl has been taken to hospital for further tests, although her condition is not believed to be serious.

The road was closed by officers this morning, but has since reopened.

Horbury Academy has been asked to comment.