Police are asking for the public's help to locate three young teenagers who have been missing since Saturday.

West Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to trace Michael Illingworth, aged 14, Solomon Agyemang, aged 13, and another 14-year-old boy all missing from home.

Michael Illingworth, 14; Solomon Agyemang, 13; and another 14-year-old boy are all missing from home. Picture by West Yorkshire Police

All three boys were reported missing on Saturday (November 18) evening and it is believed that they may have travelled outside of West Yorkshire via train.

Police are looking to speak to anyone who believes they have seen any of the boys, who are believed to be together.