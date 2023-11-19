Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Wakefield: Police appeal to trace three missing teenagers believed to be together

Police are asking for the public's help to locate three young teenagers who have been missing since Saturday.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 19th Nov 2023, 14:49 GMT
West Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to trace Michael Illingworth, aged 14, Solomon Agyemang, aged 13, and another 14-year-old boy all missing from home.

Michael Illingworth, 14; Solomon Agyemang, 13; and another 14-year-old boy are all missing from home. Picture by West Yorkshire Police

All three boys were reported missing on Saturday (November 18) evening and it is believed that they may have travelled outside of West Yorkshire via train.

Police are looking to speak to anyone who believes they have seen any of the boys, who are believed to be together.

Anyone who thinks they have seen Michael or Solomon, potentially in company with a third teenager, are asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by using Live Chat online or by calling 101.

