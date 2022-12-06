Wakefield flat fire: Blaze breaks out on third floor of waterside flats in West Yorkshire
Fire crews from five stations in West Yorkshire were called to a fire on the third floor of a block of flats in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).
By Charles Gray
46 minutes ago - 1 min read
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to the flat fire on the third floor of Chantry Waters on Waterside Way in Wakefield at 4.15am this morning.
A spokesperson said: “6 breathing apparatus and 1 hose reel used.
"Appliances from Wakefield, Ossett, Normanton, Dewsbury and aerial from Leeds attended along with a fire investigation officer.”