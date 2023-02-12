Wakefield fire: Emergency services called to blaze at Cambridge Crescent home
Emergency services were called to deal with a blaze at a Wakefield home earlier today.
Firefighters from Wakefield, Normanton and Ossett stations responded to a kitchen fire in Cambridge Crescent that involved an oven. Two breathing apparatus and a hose reel were used to put out the fire, and a positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear the smoke.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have recorded the incident time as 1:52pm and their incident log reads: “Crews responded to a kitchen fire involving the oven. 2 breathing apparatus and 1 hose reel were used to extinguish the fire. Positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear smoke.”