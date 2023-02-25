Road closures are in place this morning (Saturday) following the two-car crash at the junction of Aggbrigg Road and Barnsley Road shortly after 5.20am.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury collision in Wakefield this morning.

“Officers were called shortly after 5.20am to a report of a collision involving a blue Citroen C2 and a grey Ford Ranger at the junction of Aggbrigg Road and Barnsley Road, Wakefield.

Police were called to reports of a collision at the junction of Barnsley Road and Aggbrigg Road in Wakefield on Saturday morning. Photo: Google

“One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. The road is currently closed and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes at this time.