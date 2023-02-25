Wakefield crash: Aggbrigg Road closed following crash as one person rushed to hospital with serious injuries
One person has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Wakefield.
Road closures are in place this morning (Saturday) following the two-car crash at the junction of Aggbrigg Road and Barnsley Road shortly after 5.20am.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury collision in Wakefield this morning.
“Officers were called shortly after 5.20am to a report of a collision involving a blue Citroen C2 and a grey Ford Ranger at the junction of Aggbrigg Road and Barnsley Road, Wakefield.
“One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. The road is currently closed and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes at this time.
“Anyone who witnessed this collision or the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to this collision is asked to contact roads policing officers by using 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 283 of 25/02.”