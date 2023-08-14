Coroner’s officers are searching for the family of two Leeds men who have died, as well as a man from Wakefield.

Coroners are called up to investigate any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in prison, police custody or another type of state detention.

As well as being responsible for investigating the causes of such deaths, they also have a duty to contact the nearest surviving relatives.

The team at Wakefield Coroner’s Office are currently appealing for the public to help in tracing any known relatives of Richard Coles, who died on Wednesday August 2. Aged 64, he was living in Scott Green Drive, Morley, at the time of his death.

Coroner’s officers are also searching for the family of 62-year-old Anthony Blythe, who was living in Spen Road, Leeds. He died on August 3. A third appeal has been launched to find relatives of Keith Clafton, 70, who lived in Duke of York Avenue in Wakefield. He died on August 2.