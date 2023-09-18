Wakefield Coroner’s office launches appeal after death of man from Leeds
Coroner’s officers are searching for any known relatives of a man from Leeds who have died.
The Coroner’s office is called to investigate any deaths reported to them where it is believed that the circumstances were unnatural or violent, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in prison, police custody or in any other type of state detention.
They also have a duty to contact the nearest surviving relatives of the person.
Wakefield Coroner’s officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of Andrew Cole, 77, who died on September 12.
He lived on Stonelea Court in Headingley, Leeds.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wakefield Coroner's office on 01924 302180.