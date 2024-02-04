Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Wakefield coroner launches appeal to find family after death of 65-year-old Horbury man

Coroner's officers are trying to track down the family of a 65-year-old man who has recently died in West Yorkshire.

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 4th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Coroners are called up to investigate any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in prison, police custody or another type of state detention.

As well as being responsible for investigating the causes of such deaths, they also have a duty to contact the nearest surviving relatives.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The team at Wakefield Coroner’s Office is currently appealing for the public to help in tracing any known relatives of Peter Johnstone, who died on January 26.

Aged 65, he was living in Bulger Terrace, Horbury, at the time of his death.

Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner's office on 01924 302 180.

Related topics:Wakefield