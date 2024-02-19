Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coroners are called up to investigate any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in prison, police custody or another type of state detention.

As well as being responsible for investigating the causes of such deaths, they also have a duty to contact the nearest surviving relatives.

Wakefield Coroner's Court has launched an appeal to find the families of five men who recently died. Photo: Dan Rowalnds/SWNS.com.

The team at Wakefield Coroner’s Office is currently appealing for the public to help in tracing any known relatives of five men.

They are Grzegorz Reus, aged 40, from Cheapside, Wakefield, who died on February 11; Clifford Barnett, aged 82, of Micklegate Square, Pontefract, who died on February 6; Thomas Parkin, aged 74, of Dewsbury Priory Hospital, York Road, who died on February 11; Grzegorz Wodzinski, aged 60, from Christ Church View, Leeds, who died on February 13; and John Holdsworth, aged 77, from Westover Road, Leeds, who died on January 28.