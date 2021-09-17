VW Golf GTI stolen when masked burglars struck is recovered by police

A VW Golf GTI stolen after burglars wearing balaclavas struck at a house in Batley while the occupants were asleep has been recovered by police.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 17th September 2021, 12:00 pm
Updated Friday, 17th September 2021, 12:29 pm
The stolen VW Golf GTI has been recovered by police

It was stolen during a burglary at an address off of the B6122 White Lee Road, Batley, in the early hours of Friday September 10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police said three males entered the back garden of the property at around midnight before breaking in and stealing a purse and the keys to the car, which was parked outside.

The burglary victims were woken up by the intruders and were left frightened as a result.

Police said today (Sept 17) that the car has been recovered.

BatleyPolice