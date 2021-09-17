VW Golf GTI stolen when masked burglars struck is recovered by police

The stolen VW Golf GTI has been recovered by police

It was stolen during a burglary at an address off of the B6122 White Lee Road, Batley, in the early hours of Friday September 10.

Police said three males entered the back garden of the property at around midnight before breaking in and stealing a purse and the keys to the car, which was parked outside.

The burglary victims were woken up by the intruders and were left frightened as a result.