VW Golf GTI stolen when masked burglars struck is recovered by police
A VW Golf GTI stolen after burglars wearing balaclavas struck at a house in Batley while the occupants were asleep has been recovered by police.
Friday, 17th September 2021, 12:00 pm
Updated
Friday, 17th September 2021, 12:29 pm
It was stolen during a burglary at an address off of the B6122 White Lee Road, Batley, in the early hours of Friday September 10.
Police said three males entered the back garden of the property at around midnight before breaking in and stealing a purse and the keys to the car, which was parked outside.
The burglary victims were woken up by the intruders and were left frightened as a result.
Police said today (Sept 17) that the car has been recovered.