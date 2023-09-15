Voices of Yorkshire record Christmas Album for Dementia UK

On Sunday September 17, the Voices of Yorkshire Choirs will be uniting at Victoria Hall in Keighley to record their second album.

The album will be a collection of Christmas songs that have been beautifully arranged by Nick Ingram the founder of Voices of Yorkshire.

Alongside this, the album will feature a children’s choir singing ‘Sparkle and Shine’ from the film Nativity! As well as some Christmas readings and poems read by some local children.

Nick and Sally of Voices of Yorkshire said they were delighted to be working with the very talented producer Andy Thornton again after the success of the first album. “Andy worked tirelessly on the first album ‘From T’Top’ to help us achieve something really special and we can’t wait to see what he can do with our Christmas Album!”

Voices of Yorkshire 'Big Rehearsal' at Victoria Hall in Keighley

“Our choir members have spent the summer months learning Christmas songs and we’re really proud of the hard work they have put in. They have been rehearsing in local parks, peoples gardens and even in the pub! They’ve shown real dedication yet again to this wonderful project!”

“The Christmas album is in support of Dementia UK, our chosen charity for 2023, we are proud to support such a worthwhile cause and many of our choir members have been directly impacted by Dementia, so it is a cause close to all of our hearts. You can hear this shine through in the singing and we certainly heard it in our big rehearsal on Sunday.”

The album will be available to download on all major streaming platforms in early November and the choir are planning a fabulous Album Launch Party to celebrate!

Voices of Yorkshire is made up of six choirs in the local area – Bingley, Skipton, Oakworth, Silsden, Pudsey and Menston.