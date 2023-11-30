Vistry Yorkshire raises £14,584 for Alzheimer’s Society

Workers have raised over £14,000 for Alzheimer’s Society from a charity golf day in Leeds.

The tournament saw 108 players from Vistry Yorkshire, along with several of its suppliers and subcontractors, take to the course at Oulton Hall Hotel, in 27 teams to bring in £14,584.

Following a day on the course, the players, along with a representative from Alzheimer’s Society, attended an evening reception with a three-course meal, raffle extravaganza and charity auction, with epic prizes such as NFL tickets, spa breaks and music festival tickets, all generously donated by various companies and suppliers.

Vistry Group colleagues chose Alzheimer’s Society as their charity of the year for 2023 and during this time period aim to raise £250,000 to provide help and hope for those affected by dementia.

Karen Hoyle, Vistry Yorkshire, Rob Spittles, Vistry Yorkshire and Katty Keyhani, Alzheimer’s Society

Rob Spittles, Managing Director for Vistry Yorkshire, said: “Here at Vistry we not only pride ourselves on the quality homes we build, but also on the charitable work we do.

"Days like this mean a lot to our staff who genuinely want to give back to causes close to their heart.

“We are very proud to be able to make this donation to Alzheimer's Society - our charity of the year - as they do such important work in raising awareness of dementia.

"With the weather holding out on the day, everyone who attended was able to enjoy a day of golf in the sunshine, finishing off with a fantastic evening reception and even better prizes.

"We thank everyone for taking part, including all the companies who donated prizes.”

Ann Jones, Corporate Accounts Manager at Alzheimer’s Society said: ‘’We are absolutely delighted to be partnered with Vistry Group this year, to raise awareness and vital funds to support those affected by dementia.

“Dementia is the biggest health and social challenge of our time – one in three people born in the UK today will develop the condition in their lifetime.

"There are an estimated 900,000 people currently living with dementia in the UK and 50 million people globally.

"Over half of the population know someone with a dementia diagnosis.

“Through colleague fundraising such as these wonderful Golf Days, and partnership events, Vistry Group are raising vital funds to provide life-changing services for those affected by dementia, and groundbreaking research that will transform the future for everyone living with the condition.

"This support means that people don’t have to face dementia alone, and that together, we can build a better tomorrow for everyone affected.

“Thank you to all Vistry Group colleagues, clients, suppliers, friends and families, for your ongoing support.’’