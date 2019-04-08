Violent shoplifter bit police officer and security guard during drink and drug-fuelled crime spree

Have your say

A violent thug bit a security guard and a police officer, attacked a Tesco store manager and threatened a woman with a spade during spree of drink and drug-fuelled crime.

David Yates also abused a member of staff at a betting shop before smashing a window and spat at police officers when he was arrested.

Yates was jailed for two-and-a-half years over the offences which were carried out to pay for drugs and alcohol.

Leeds Crown Court heard Yates's "drug of choice" was amphetamines and he drank around five bottles of wine day.

The 31-year-old stole Easter eggs from the Tesco store on Fryston Road, Castleford, on February 20 this year.

He then spat at a policewoman and bit her on the hand when she went to his home on February 28.

Andrew Horton, prosecuting, said the officer was left with teeth marks on her hand and was left shocked by the attack.

Mr Horton said Yates was sniffing from a gas canister when he went into a betting shop on March 3.

He shouted abuse at a woman behind the counter and picked up a stool but was restrained by other customers.

The defendant then went outside and threw a bottle through the window, causing £300 worth of damage.

Half an hour later Yates, described in court as a "known shoplifter", went into the Tesco store on Fryston Road and was challenged by a security guard.

Yates smashed a bottle of wine on the floor and said he was carrying needles.

He spat at the security guard as he was restrained and told him he had hepatitis.

Customers helped to detain Yates who then made threats to harm the manager's child.

Mr Horton said Yates managed to escape after he bit the security on the ankle and pulled the manager's hair.

Both needed hospital treatment after the incident.

Yates broke into a garden shed on March 8 and stole garden tools.

He threatened a woman with a spade when she went to challenge him.

Yates, of Birkhill, Airedale, Castleford, spat at police officers and tried to bite one of them when he was arrested.

He pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker, theft, failing to surrender, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two offences of criminal damage and burglary.

Mr Horton read a victim statement from the Tesco manager describing how she had felt anxious after the incident due to the threats made against her family.

Craig Sutcliffe, mitigating, said Yates had pleaded guilty to all the offences at an early stage.

He said: "His conduct was nothing better than reprehensible."

Yates was also made the subject of a restraining order banning him from approaching the Tesco store for five years.