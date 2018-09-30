VIDEO: TV's 'Mushy' is proud of inspirational Leeds youngsters

ONE came to the UK just three years ago speaking not a single word of English, but is now a role model for hundreds of other children and a shining example of courage and resilience. O

One is a determined fundraiser who decided aged just five that campaigning on behalf of the country’s army servicemen and women was her passion.

Leeds award winners Leigh-Taylor Arundale and Daniel Iancu, with special guest Musharaf Asghar, who starred on Channel 4 series Educating Yorkshire.

One found his voice on a TV documentary focused on a Dewsbury school – and won the hearts of the nation.

They are all young heroes, and the YEP is celebrating their achievements – and those of dozens of their peers in Leeds and across the region.

Inspirational Leeds youngsters Daniel Iancu, 14, and Leigh-Taylor Arundale, 10, were joined by former Educating Yorkshire star Musharaf ‘Mushy’ Asghar as they received the prestigious Diana Award, in memory of Princess Diana, in their home city on Friday.

The award recognises young people who have been involved in positive social action or humanitarian efforts through campaigning, volunteering and fundraising, or who have overcome extreme life challenges.

Musharaf found fame in the hit TV show Educating Yorkshire – which focused on his school former school in Dewsbury - and won the hearts of the nation with his attempts to overcome a severe stutter.

He is now studying journalism at university and also works as a motivational speaker.

“It’s amazing seeing these kids, at such a young age, being able to change lives and make an impact on the environment around them," he told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“I’m proud of every single kid here who has made a change.”

