VIDEO: Thousands of women and children join the fight against cancer at Race for Life in Leeds

This weekend thousands of women – and kids - joined the fight against cancer at Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Leeds.

Around 5,500 women - including cancer survivors and people taking part in memory or celebration or a loved one - came together for a big, bumper race weekend, which included Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events on Saturday, followed by Race for Life 5k, 10k and even a half marathon event on Sunday, all taking place in the beautiful grounds of Temple Newsam Park.

Women of all ages, abilities, shapes and sizes, and girls and boys who took part in Pretty Muddy Kids, were united to show their commitment to the cause and help bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

Together, it is hoped they will raise around £450,000 for vital research.

The special guest, who spoke on stage and set the runners off on both days was Lisa Wigglesworth (38) of Colton.

Race for Life PIC: David Hurst

Lisa, who had taken part in Race for Life in previous years for her younger sister, Natalie Cash, who had a brain tumour, told the crowd that Natalie had sadly died just six weeks ago after the cancer came back. She was just 34.

The Leeds event is the only Bumper Weekend event in Yorkshire, where for the first time a Pretty Muddy Kids and half marathon event was included.

In addition, participants and supporters were able to visit the Discovery Zone – a place where they could find out much more about cancer and the work of Cancer Research UK, along with other ways they could support the charity.

Event Manager, Katie Mathers, said: “Race for Life Leeds has been a massive success and we would like to thank all those who took part, their supporters and our wonderful volunteers. On Sunday we held the first Pretty Muddy kids with 600 boys and girls having a fabulous time on mud-splattered obstacles.

"And on Sunday, the sun came out and the sight of 2.400 women setting off for the 5k event, was just amazing.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring women-only series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy, half marathon and hiking events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer sooner by funding vital research.

Money raised through Race for Life will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, helping save more lives.