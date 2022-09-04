Video shows the severity of huge factory fire in Leeds
Incredible footage and photographs have emerged of a fire that has swept through a factory near Leeds city centre.
By Nick Frame
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 7:27 pm
Crews were called to Allied Glass off South Accommodation Road at 3.42pm this afternoon following reports of a blaze that was ripping through the factory roof and machinery.
And videos has since emerged on social media of the ferocity of the fire taken from a train that was passing the incident.
Such was the severity of the flames that the roads around the site have since been closed off.