VIDEO: Second man arrested over murder of Sheffield dad Jarvin Blake

A second man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a father-of-three in Sheffield.

Detectives have this evening arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the death of 22-year-old Jarvin Blake.

Jarvin Blake.

The Sheffield man has been detained on suspicion of murder and attempted section 18 wounding. He currently remains in custody being questioned by officers.

A 24-year-old Pitsmoor man arrested earlier today on suspicion of murder, attempted section 18 wounding and perverting the course of justice also remains in custody this evening.

Mr Blake, of Gleadless, was knifed to death at the junction of Brackley Street and Catherine Street in Burngreave on Thursday, March 8, at 3.20pm.

His friend, a 23-year-old man, was also stabbed in the incident but was discharged from hospital over the weekend after treatment.

Police at the scene.

Police are treating it as a targeted attack in which a car pulled up and an unknown number of people inside jumped out before chasing Jarvin and his friend and stabbing them.

Tributes have been paid to Jarvin, who was a father to three children all under the age of five.

Earlier today, detective chief inspector Steve Handley appealed for anyone with information - in particular motorists with dashcam footage - to come forward.

He said: "It is vital for the protection of the community that those people who use such excessive levels of violence are identified and prosecuted.

"We have to make sure that communities kept safe and that Jarvin's family, partner and children get justice.

"I am appealing to anyone with any information in relation to the events of March 8 to come forward."

Anyone with information should call the major incident team on 01709 443528 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.