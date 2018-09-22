VIDEO: Fire crews called to blaze in Hunslet after black smoke spotted in Leeds skyline

Fire crews have been called to a blaze in Hunslet which is sending black smoke up into the sky.

Nearby residents spotted the smoke and fire crews from Hunslet Station were mobilised to the incident.

The fire in Midland Road, Hunslet. Photo: Lois Chappell

The fire is in Midland Road and was reported at about 12.30pm.

The Yorkshire Evening Post has contacted West Yorkshire Fire Service but it is currently too early to say what caused the fire or exactly how large it is.

An update from fire crews is expected in about an hour - keep following for more as we get it.

Video by Chloe Hacking. Photo: Lois Chappell