Victoria Bridge incident: Emergency services called to Leeds bridge after concern for woman's safety
Police rushed to a bridge in Leeds city centre on Tuesday after a woman was spotted on the wrong side of a bridge.
At 5.56pm yesterday (December 12), police were called to reports of a woman on the wrong side of the railing on Victoria Bridge on Neville Street in Leeds.
Emergency services attended the scene and a road closure was put in place, causing disruption to traffic in city centre.
A trained police negotiator was deployed to the scene and the woman was brought back to safety at 8.27pm.