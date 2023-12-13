Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Victoria Bridge incident: Emergency services called to Leeds bridge after concern for woman's safety

Police rushed to a bridge in Leeds city centre on Tuesday after a woman was spotted on the wrong side of a bridge.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 13th Dec 2023, 12:04 GMT
At 5.56pm yesterday (December 12), police were called to reports of a woman on the wrong side of the railing on Victoria Bridge on Neville Street in Leeds.

Emergency services attended the scene and a road closure was put in place, causing disruption to traffic in city centre.

A trained police negotiator was deployed to the scene and the woman was brought back to safety at 8.27pm.

