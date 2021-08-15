Urgent concerns for 14-year-old last seen in Leeds city centre two days ago
Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a teenager who went missing two days ago in Leeds city centre.
Sunday, 15th August 2021, 5:16 pm
Updated
Sunday, 15th August 2021, 5:18 pm
Precious Richmond was wearing a white blazer and blue jeans or black and white jacket, grey top and black leggings, police said.
She was last seen in Leeds city centre on Friday.
Police are concerned for her welfare.
Anybody with information should call police quoting log reference 1901 13/08.