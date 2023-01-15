Philip Milner, 80, was reported missing after he walked out of St James’s Hospital on Beckett Street at around 7.30 this morning (Sunday). He is described as a white male, slim build, 5 foot 6 tall with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark coat with his hood up with black jeans, black shoes, a flat cap and wearing a blue surgical mask on his face.

The last sighting of Mr Milner was at Aisha Café on Roundhay Road at around 9.25am. It’s understood he left walking up Roundhay Road in the direction of Forde Green Junction.

Philip Milner aged 80 was reported missing after he walked out of St James Hospital on Beckett Street at around 7.30 on Sunday morning. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Police are very concerned for his welfare as he is vulnerable due to his age.