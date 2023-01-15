Urgent appeal to find elderly Leeds man that disappeared after leaving St James's Hospital
An urgent appeal has been issued for the public’s help in finding an elderly Leeds man that has gone missing after leaving St James’s Hospital.
Philip Milner, 80, was reported missing after he walked out of St James’s Hospital on Beckett Street at around 7.30 this morning (Sunday). He is described as a white male, slim build, 5 foot 6 tall with short brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a dark coat with his hood up with black jeans, black shoes, a flat cap and wearing a blue surgical mask on his face.
The last sighting of Mr Milner was at Aisha Café on Roundhay Road at around 9.25am. It’s understood he left walking up Roundhay Road in the direction of Forde Green Junction.
Police are very concerned for his welfare as he is vulnerable due to his age.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or the Live Chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 378 of 15 January