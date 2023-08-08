Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Urgent appeal launched to find two missing boys from Wakefield believed to be in London

Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to locate two missing boys, who are believed to be in London.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 8th Aug 2023, 14:51 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 15:04 BST

Solomon Agyemang, aged 13, and Mohammed Ibrahim Hussain, aged 12, have both been reported missing from their homes in Wakefield.

Solomon is described as a black male, 5ft9, medium build wearing a blue hoodie and jogging bottoms.

Mohammed is described as Asian male, 4ft9, slim build with dark brown hair wearing a black tracksuit bottoms, black Adidas trainers, a small Gucci style cross body bag and a Nappa dark green jacket.

Solomon Agyemang (left) and Mohammed Ibrahim Hussain have both been reported missing from their homes in Wakefield. Photo: West Yorkshire PoliceSolomon Agyemang (left) and Mohammed Ibrahim Hussain have both been reported missing from their homes in Wakefield. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
Both Solomon and Mohammed are believed to be in the company of two other young males of similar ages.

Enquiries suggest they have travelled to North London, near to Camden Town and Belsize Park.

Anyone who may have seen either Solomon or Mohammed or anyone who has information on their current whereabouts is asked to contact police via 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting log 1727 of 8th August.

