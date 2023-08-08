Solomon Agyemang, aged 13, and Mohammed Ibrahim Hussain, aged 12, have both been reported missing from their homes in Wakefield.
Solomon is described as a black male, 5ft9, medium build wearing a blue hoodie and jogging bottoms.
Mohammed is described as Asian male, 4ft9, slim build with dark brown hair wearing a black tracksuit bottoms, black Adidas trainers, a small Gucci style cross body bag and a Nappa dark green jacket.
Both Solomon and Mohammed are believed to be in the company of two other young males of similar ages.
Enquiries suggest they have travelled to North London, near to Camden Town and Belsize Park.
Anyone who may have seen either Solomon or Mohammed or anyone who has information on their current whereabouts is asked to contact police via 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting log 1727 of 8th August.