Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to locate two missing boys, who are believed to be in London.

Solomon Agyemang, aged 13, and Mohammed Ibrahim Hussain, aged 12, have both been reported missing from their homes in Wakefield.

Solomon is described as a black male, 5ft9, medium build wearing a blue hoodie and jogging bottoms.

Mohammed is described as Asian male, 4ft9, slim build with dark brown hair wearing a black tracksuit bottoms, black Adidas trainers, a small Gucci style cross body bag and a Nappa dark green jacket.

Solomon Agyemang (left) and Mohammed Ibrahim Hussain have both been reported missing from their homes in Wakefield. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Both Solomon and Mohammed are believed to be in the company of two other young males of similar ages.

Enquiries suggest they have travelled to North London, near to Camden Town and Belsize Park.