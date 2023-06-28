Urgent appeal launched to find missing woman Felicia Dunkley in Leeds or Harrogate

Felicia Dunkley, 56, from the Starbeck area in Harrogate was last seen by her neighbours at her flat on Spa Lane just before 6pm on Wednesday June 14, and was reported missing by her family on June 20.

A spokesperson for the North Yorkshire Police said: "Following detailed police enquiries in both North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire, concerns are growing for her welfare now that she has been away from home for two weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Felicia previously lived in Leeds and she is known to travel by bus to Leeds Bus Station.

"As well as her home in Starbeck, she has also lived in the Euclid Avenue area of Harrogate and often visited the Aldi supermarket on Oak Beck Road.

"She tends to go to busy areas such as shopping centres where she likes to sit down on benches or in seating areas.

"Checks have been made with transport hubs, hospitals and homeless shelters without any sign of Felicia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is not known if she has access to money and she does not have a mobile phone.

"As part of the missing person investigation, police are urging people to come forward if they have potentially seen Felicia at any point since 14 June."

North Yorkshire Police is urgently appealing for information and potential sightings to help find a missing woman from the Starbeck area of Harrogate.

Felicia is described as black, aged 56, 5ft 6in tall, stocky build, medium-length black hair, and she wears glasses. She is likely to have on a knitted grey cardigan, all dark clothing, and green trainers.

Anyone with information about Felicia’s whereabouts during the past two weeks to contact North Yorkshire Police without delay on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad