Kayode Iyekowa, 24, from Burmantofts, was reported missing by staff at the Becklin Centre, in Alma Street, shortly after 4.30pm yesterday (January 23).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “There are immediate concerns for his welfare, and members of the public are advised not to approach him but to alert the police to any sightings.”

He has been described as black, 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with short dreadlocks.