Police have found a 12-year-old boy who went missing in Leeds.

Officers appealed for help in their search for George Blanchard earlier today.

But West Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that George has been found.

A force spokesperson said: “George Blanchard, from Leeds, who was the subject of an earlier missing persons appeal, has now been found safe and well.

“We are grateful to everyone who assisted in sharing the appeal.”