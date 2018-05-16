Update: Investigations continue overnight into death of Leeds woman

Police searches are continuing today in the area of Middlesborough where Leeds woman Jessica Patel was found dead on Monday.

Specialist officers, including forensic teams, have worked overnight to establish what happened to the 34-year-old found fatally injured at her home on The Avenue in Linthorpe on Monday evening.

A post mortem examination has taken place, but the cause of her death is not being released at this time for investigative reasons.

There have been no arrests so far, the force said this morning.

Also in the news: Careworker failed to ring 999 after discovering Leeds teenager hanging in tree

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: "The Avenue is a busy road and detectives are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area on Monday evening to contact them.

"Anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the area which may assist police is also asked to come forward."

Increased neighbourhood patrols have been put on.

Also in the news: Boston Spa school closed due to sinkhole





