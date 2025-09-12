Netflix users could make a £1,000 mistake this weekend 😨😱

Netflix has another major boxing match live.

Viewers might be tempted to tune in.

But don’t risk making a £1,000 mistake!

A major boxing fight is set to be live on Netflix this weekend. Canelo Alvarez will face Terence Crawford in a ‘mega-fight’ in Las Vegas.

The fight is set to take place in the early hours of Sunday (September 14). It is the latest sporting event to be broadcast by the streaming service.

But why do fans tuning in from the UK need to be extra careful? Here’s all you need to know:

Netflix users could land £1,000 bill with simple mistake

What's on TV This this weekend? | AFP via Getty Images

In recent years, the streaming giant has waded deeper and deeper into the world of live broadcasts. Ranging from late night comedy to live sports like Canelo vs Crawford.

If you are intrigued by the “mega-event” taking place in Las Vegas this weekend and decide to tune in, just make sure you have a TV licence. At least if you want to watch it live.

UK viewers don’t need to have paid the licence fee to watch most things on Netflix - however live events still require you to be covered by one. If you are caught watching a live broadcast on streaming without having a TV licence, you could risk landing a fine of as much as £1,000.

If you don’t stay up late to watch the boxing live and instead watch it on demand - then you will be fine. It is the live coverage that requires a TV licence.

When is Canelo vs Crawford on Netflix?

The ‘mega-fight’ is set to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday (September 13) night. However, due to the difference in time zones, it won’t start until the early hours of Sunday morning in the UK.

