Coroner launches appeal to trace family of 65-year-old man from Leeds

Coroners are appealing to trace relatives of a Leeds man who died earlier this week.

Wakefield Coroners are hoping the family of Paul Marks will come forward. The 65-year-old, of Iveson Court in Cookridge, sadly passed away on Tuesday, May 28, but so far the authorities have not been able to contact any of his next of kin.

Wakefield Coroners Court wants to trace the family of Paul Marks. (pic by National World)

Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office on 01924 302180.

Coroners are called up to investigate any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in prison, police custody or another type of state detention.