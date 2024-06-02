Coroner launches appeal to trace family of 65-year-old man from Leeds

By Nick Frame
Published 2nd Jun 2024, 04:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Coroners are appealing to trace relatives of a Leeds man who died earlier this week.

Wakefield Coroners are hoping the family of Paul Marks will come forward. The 65-year-old, of Iveson Court in Cookridge, sadly passed away on Tuesday, May 28, but so far the authorities have not been able to contact any of his next of kin.

Wakefield Coroners Court wants to trace the family of Paul Marks. (pic by National World)Wakefield Coroners Court wants to trace the family of Paul Marks. (pic by National World)
Wakefield Coroners Court wants to trace the family of Paul Marks. (pic by National World)

Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office on 01924 302180.

Coroners are called up to investigate any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in prison, police custody or another type of state detention.

As well as being responsible for investigating the causes of such deaths, they also have a duty to contact the nearest surviving relatives.

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.