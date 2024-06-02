Coroner launches appeal to trace family of 65-year-old man from Leeds
Wakefield Coroners are hoping the family of Paul Marks will come forward. The 65-year-old, of Iveson Court in Cookridge, sadly passed away on Tuesday, May 28, but so far the authorities have not been able to contact any of his next of kin.
Coroners are called up to investigate any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in prison, police custody or another type of state detention.
As well as being responsible for investigating the causes of such deaths, they also have a duty to contact the nearest surviving relatives.
