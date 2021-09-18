Two-year-old girl dies after falling from pony during Yorkshire hunt

Picture for illustrative purposes only

The girl was riding with members of The Bedale Hunt in Kirkby Fleetham, near Northallerton, on Wednesday at 8am when she fell from the animal.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance has confirmed it attended the scene, but the girl subsequently died in hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning as a result of her injuries.

Members of The Bedale Hunt said they have been left "devastated" by the tragedy.

A spokesperson for the Hunt said: "We can confirm that a tragic accident happened on Wednesday, September 15, when a two-year-old girl fell from her pony and subsequently lost her life.

"As a community we are all completely devastated but are pulling together to support the family involved.

"Our sincere condolences go to all those affected and we urge that everybody respects the family’s privacy during what is a very distressing time."

North Yorkshire Police are investigating the incident and specialist officers are supporting the girl's family following her death.

A police spokesperson said: "Police are compiling a report on behalf of the coroner following the tragic death of a two-year-old girl who was involved in a horse riding related incident on land at Kirkby Fleetham, near Northallerton.

"It occurred at around 8am on Wednesday and the girl died at hospital during the early hours of Thursday.

"The girl’s family are receiving specialist support while enquiries are ongoing into the incident.