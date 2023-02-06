Two people trapped after Wakefield crash that saw one vehicle land on its side
Two people were left trapped following a crash in Wakefield on Sunday night.
At 8.12pm last night fire crews were called to Kenmore Road in the Outwood area to reports of a two-car collision. One car had been left on its side and two fire crews from Wakefield and Ossett stations attended.
In a log of the incident, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two persons trapped. Extrication carried out by fire service personnel and casualties left in care of paramedics.”