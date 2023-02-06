News you can trust since 1890
Two people trapped after Wakefield crash that saw one vehicle land on its side

Two people were left trapped following a crash in Wakefield on Sunday night.

By Charles Gray
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 6:43am

At 8.12pm last night fire crews were called to Kenmore Road in the Outwood area to reports of a two-car collision. One car had been left on its side and two fire crews from Wakefield and Ossett stations attended.

In a log of the incident, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two persons trapped. Extrication carried out by fire service personnel and casualties left in care of paramedics.”

The crash happened on Kenmore Road in the Outwood area at around 8.12pm on Sunday.
