Two men seriously injured after motorbike crash in Seacroft

Police in Leeds are appealing for information following a serious road traffic accident in Seacroft.

By Richard Beecham
Sunday, 7th August 2022, 9:29 am

Shortly before 6.23pm on Saturday, a collision occurred on the junction of Kentmere Avenue and Brooklands Avenue when a motorbike collided with a stationary van.

It is believed the motorbike travelled from South Parkway onto Kentmere Avenue.Two males riding the motorbike both suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.Road closures were in place on Kentmere Avenue and Brooklands Avenue but have since been lifted.Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact police via the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting log 1401 of 6 August.

The scene of the crash in Seacroft