It is believed the motorbike travelled from South Parkway onto Kentmere Avenue.Two males riding the motorbike both suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.Road closures were in place on Kentmere Avenue and Brooklands Avenue but have since been lifted.Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact police via the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting log 1401 of 6 August.