Two men seriously injured after large street fight in Leeds

Bloodstains could be seen on the pavement following a mass street brawl in Harehills.

A group of men began fighting at the junction of Dorset Road and Sandhurst Road on Friday afternoon.

Two of them suffered serious injuries in the fracas.

A police cordon was erected while the scene was examined

West Yorkshire Police said:

"Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault yesterday afternoon in Leeds.

"At 1.30pm police were called to reports of an ongoing fight at the junction of Dorset Road and Sandhurst Road.

"Two men suffered serious but not believed to be life threatening injuries.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the fight or who has further information to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 13190097970