Two Leeds charities awarded over £350,000 to expand their community transport

An OPAL and AVSED spokesperson said: “We are thrilled to find out that Motability has funded our project, which will enable us to expand and reach more beneficiaries, many of whom may not have access to affordable, disability-friendly, community transport. The funding allows us to promote independence and support choices for those facing barriers to transport”.

A launch event will be taking place on Wednesday, February 28 from 1:30am to 1pm at AVSED, Green acre Hall, New Road Side, Rawden, Leeds, LS19 6AS .

This funding has enabled OPAL & AVSED to purchase two brand new wheelchair accessible vehicles. It will enable the development of a shared pool of transport volunteers, including volunteer drivers, and passenger assistants, that will be used collaboratively to deliver their services.

One of the wheelchair accessible vehicle bought with the Motability grant.

This funding will ensure the vehicles are able to fulfil greater capacity, including running services on evenings and weekends.

Both charities offer door-to-door transport to help improve the quality of life for older, vulnerable and disabled people, by supporting access to classes and activities run by both charities themselves and elsewhere, including:

Hospital transportation

Health appointments

Three dementia specific activities

Bereavement support

Inclusion group for those with complex mobility needs and sensory impairments

Exercise classes

Social activities

Together, they make around 2,400 individual journeys per month, which include hot meal deliveries, and three lunch clubs attended by up to 100 older people each week.

Offering door-to-door service eliminates barriers around location and mobility to passengers who may lack stability and confidence, allowing them to live independently and build social networks.

A member of OPAL, who receives this transport provision, said: “I love OPAL, it has changed my life. I used to be stuck in the house all the time but now I come to the lunch clubs, chair exercise, and have some lovely friends.”

OPAL and AVSED, which have a combined 50 years’ experience, were both significantly impacted by the Covid 19 pandemic. As a result, OPAL expanded to meet the increased need in the LS16 area, and AVSED underwent an organisational restructure.