TV preview: Still Game

Still Game returns for another hilarious six-part series, following the adventures of lifelong friends Jack Jarvis and Victor McDade as they cope with everything modern life throws at them.

In this first episode, Winston appeals to his friends for help as asbestos forces him out of his flat. However, with nobody keen to take him in, he stumbles on alternative – and inspired – living arrangements of his own.

Isa’s birthday is on the horizon and she’s on a mission to find out who’s throwing her a surprise party. Navid tells her she’s impossible to surprise and no-one would dare to attempt it, but she is sceptical and starts to spy on the others.

Later, Jack and Victor head to the Clansman and encounter a flustered Tam. To their dismay, they discover Boabby’s trendy ambitions for the pub, which mean their sort won’t be welcome any more.

With the Clansman regulars turfed out and Winston in need of a roof over his head, a new hangout is soon discovered – with perks for all the pensioner pals.

This hotly anticipated new series sees the return of favourites including Isa the gossip, one-legged Winston, tight-fisted Tam, Boabby the barman and Navid the shopkeeper.

