TV preview - Manson: The Lost Tapes

“Whatever’s necessary to do, you do it. When somebody needs to be killed, there’s no wrong, you do it. And you move on and you kill whoever gets in your way.

This is us. Whatever people have been asking for, we’ll give it to ‘em” – Sandra Good, known as ‘Sandy’, in footage taken by Robert Hendrickson.

ITV’s Crime & Punishment season continues with this two-part series made with exclusive access to 100 hours of original footage, to include unseen and rarely-viewed interviews, revealing the terrifying truth of the Manson Family.

This series brings to life Charles Manson’s world and how he assembled a group of young followers in a commune, four of whom would go on to commit the most infamous series of murders in US history. British producer Simon Andreae traced the whereabouts of filmmaker Robert Hendrickson, who had been given exclusive access to the Manson cult. A private investigator discovered Hendrickson had died, leaving a vast collection of footage, interviews and photos. Manson: The Lost Tapes draws on digitally restored and remastered versions of that material along with new interviews with Manson cult members and experts.

Catherine Share, nicknamed ‘Gypsy’, looks back on her experiences taking LSD administered by Manson. She says: “I wasn’t aware of the fact that he was taking less or none at all. I was aware of the fact that he always seemed like he was in control and I was not.”

The first episode tells the story of how Manson, fresh out of prison after serving seven years, drew his young followers in with drugs and free love, and set himself up as a Jesus Christ figure.

Manson: The Lost Tapes, ITV1, Thursday, September 27