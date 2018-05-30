Trio complete gruelling 127-mile fundraiser from Liverpool to Leeds

A selfless group of friends have raised thousands of pounds after completing a gruelling charity challenge covering the length of the Leeds-Liverpool Canal.

Jamie Sheard, 26, from Leeds, and pal Sam Gibson, 25, ran and walked the equivalent of five marathons in just four days along the canal towpath as a tribute to loved ones.

They were joined on the journey by Lena Hughes, 22, who cycled alongside as they set off from Liverpool on Friday.

The trio completed their challenge and arrived at Water Lane Boathouse in Leeds on Monday, where of friends, family and supporters celebrated their 127-mile achievement.

Despite Mr Gibson injuring his knee on Sunday, he still managed to carry on by walking more than 55 miles to the end.

“The first two days were nuts,” Mr Sheard told the YEP.

“On the first we did 32 miles in torrential rain - then we woke up the next day and ran 42 miles which took us 11 and-a-half hours.

“After that we kind of struggled on.”

Former Allerton High School pupil Mr Sheard organised the challenge in memory of his mum, Jeanette, who died aged 42 following a battle with cancer on March 29, 2008. He is donating his portion to St Gemma’s Hospice, which cared for his mum.

The group have raised £3,900 towards their £4,000 target and are appealing for donors to help give them reach their target.

Mr Gibson ran in support of his grandmother, who has dementia, and Miss Hughes joined in memory of her dad Simon Hughes, who died aged 47 after fighting cancer in 2013.

“It was a fitting tribute to my mum,” Mr Sheard said.

“It was emotional, especially right at the end.

“We all stopped about 200 metres from the finish line and had a bit of a moment together.

“It was a nice way for me to reminisce for me about my mum, for Lena about her dad and Sam for his grandma.

“The whole thing is bigger than us and we wanted to focus on the causes we were doing it for.”

Click here to donate and help the group reach their total