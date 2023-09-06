Trinity Leeds: Statement issued after woman taken to hospital after falling from height in city shopping centre
A woman was taken to the hospital after having fallen from a heigh inside the Leeds city centre shopping centre.
West Yorkshire Police were called to Trinity Leeds just after 4pm on Tuesday (September 5) following a report that a woman had fallen from a height in the shopping centre.
She was taken to hospital by ambulance.
A Trinity Leeds spokesperson said in a statement to the Yorkshire Evening Post: “The emergency services were called to Trinity Leeds yesterday afternoon in response to an incident involving a guest, who was taken to hospital.
"Our thoughts are with those impacted by yesterday’s incident."