By Dennis Morton
Published 6th Sep 2023, 14:12 BST
West Yorkshire Police were called to Trinity Leeds just after 4pm on Tuesday (September 5) following a report that a woman had fallen from a height in the shopping centre.

She was taken to hospital by ambulance.  

A woman was taken to the hospital after having fallen from a heigh inside the Leeds city centre shopping centre. (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)A woman was taken to the hospital after having fallen from a heigh inside the Leeds city centre shopping centre. (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)
A Trinity Leeds spokesperson said in a statement to the Yorkshire Evening Post: “The emergency services were called to Trinity Leeds yesterday afternoon in response to an incident involving a guest, who was taken to hospital.

"Our thoughts are with those impacted by yesterday’s incident."

